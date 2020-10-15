Lands’ End Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,425 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 812% compared to the typical daily volume of 266 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 103,197 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 76.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 193,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 10.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 3,019.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $446.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.