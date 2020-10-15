Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Target Price at $41.45

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $381,126.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,425.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,924.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,436 shares of company stock valued at $648,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $36.12 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

