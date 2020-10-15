Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) PT at $114.73

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 19.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

