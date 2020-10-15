State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,488 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,488 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,168 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,900 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,982,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Raymond James raised Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

