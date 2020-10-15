State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $441,470.56. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

