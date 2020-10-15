State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Solar were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $7,538,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,924 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $85.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,730,092 shares of company stock worth $598,401,598 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

