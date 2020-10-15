State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 721 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 326,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

