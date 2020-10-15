State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 654 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRCL opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

