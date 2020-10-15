State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,691 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1,971.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE ALEX opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

