Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Assured Guaranty worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

