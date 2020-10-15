Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.23. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 16,411 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXR. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

