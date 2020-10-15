Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $12.60

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $14.97. Altimmune shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 46,731 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altimmune stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

About Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

