Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,052 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 156.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATRO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 13,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 588,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Astronics by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 522,164 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,835,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,169,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Astronics by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 218,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 91,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

