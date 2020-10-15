Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -338.28 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 103.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Equitable by 75.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

