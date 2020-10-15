89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETNB. BidaskClub lowered shares of 89bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised shares of 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 89bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

89bio stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 89bio by 998.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the second quarter worth $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $246,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 56.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

