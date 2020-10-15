FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FRESENIUS SE &/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

