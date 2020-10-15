Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONA has been the topic of several other research reports. FBN Securities upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at $117,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

