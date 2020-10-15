adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €305.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €257.94 ($303.46).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €284.80 ($335.06) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of €271.96 and a 200 day moving average of €240.71.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

