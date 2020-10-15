Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €85.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAYN. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.69 ($89.04).

BAYN stock opened at €44.33 ($52.15) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($145.67). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.50.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

