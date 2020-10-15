Deutsche Telekom’s (DTE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.85 ($22.17).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE opened at €14.48 ($17.03) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s fifty day moving average is €14.79 and its 200-day moving average is €14.21.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.