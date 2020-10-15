Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,000 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IHG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,080 ($53.31) to GBX 4,050 ($52.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,951.54 ($51.63).

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,082.60 ($53.34) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,250.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,856.29. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,297 ($69.21). The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

