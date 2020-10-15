Ramsdens’ (RFX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ramsdens (LON:RFX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

LON RFX opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.94. Ramsdens has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Get Ramsdens alerts:

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.