Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of FRE opened at €37.93 ($44.62) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of €38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.45.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

