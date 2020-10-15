Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

ARBB opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 717.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 785.94. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 million and a P/E ratio of 28.04. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbuthnot Banking Group will post 6227.0002972 EPS for the current year.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equitable Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Equitable Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
89bio Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
89bio Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
FRESENIUS SE &/S Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
FRESENIUS SE &/S Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Liberty Media Formula One Series A Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Liberty Media Formula One Series A Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
adidas Given a €305.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
adidas Given a €305.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
Bayer PT Set at €85.00 by UBS Group
Bayer PT Set at €85.00 by UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report