Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

ARBB opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 717.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 785.94. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 million and a P/E ratio of 28.04. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbuthnot Banking Group will post 6227.0002972 EPS for the current year.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

