Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAKK. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bakkavor Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

BAKK stock opened at GBX 64.46 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.60 ($2.10). The firm has a market cap of $392.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.57.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.