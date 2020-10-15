President Energy (LON:PPC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6.67 ($0.09).

LON PPC opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.65. President Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.60 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

