Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Shares of BAKK stock opened at GBX 64.46 ($0.84) on Wednesday. Bakkavor Group has a one year low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 160.60 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

