National Express Group (LON:NEX) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 348 ($4.55).

Shares of NEX opened at GBX 144.85 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $955.52 million and a P/E ratio of -40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485 ($6.34).

In other National Express Group news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 302,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £468,978.85 ($612,723.87).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

