Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Given New GBX 2,120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,360 ($30.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,079.44 ($27.17).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,437 ($31.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 51.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,293.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,214.16. Halma plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,510 ($32.79).

About Halma plc (HLMA.L)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA)

