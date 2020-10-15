The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HSBC upgraded shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 775 ($10.13) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock opened at GBX 556 ($7.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 633.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 863.44. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0008091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elodie Brian purchased 3,400 shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,986.41). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,018.

About The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, transport for London, and local authorities.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Analyst Recommendations for The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equitable Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Equitable Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
89bio Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
89bio Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
FRESENIUS SE &/S Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
FRESENIUS SE &/S Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Liberty Media Formula One Series A Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Liberty Media Formula One Series A Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
adidas Given a €305.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
adidas Given a €305.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
Bayer PT Set at €85.00 by UBS Group
Bayer PT Set at €85.00 by UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report