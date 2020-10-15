The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 775 ($10.13) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

Get The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) alerts:

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock opened at GBX 556 ($7.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 633.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 863.44. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0008091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elodie Brian purchased 3,400 shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,986.41). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,018.

About The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, transport for London, and local authorities.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.