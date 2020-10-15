Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £108 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.10) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JET. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a £112.30 ($146.72) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.73) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £109.19 ($142.66).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 9,449.20 ($123.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,530.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,237.34. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,478.36 ($123.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

