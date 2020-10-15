Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNZL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.08) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,501 ($32.68) on Wednesday. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,453.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,099.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 12991.0010232 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

