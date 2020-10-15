IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays cut shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE plc (IQE.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.30 ($1.05).
IQE opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57. The company has a market cap of $418.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26. IQE plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 76.30 ($1.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.87.
About IQE plc (IQE.L)
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.
