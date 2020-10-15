IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays cut shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE plc (IQE.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.30 ($1.05).

IQE opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57. The company has a market cap of $418.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26. IQE plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 76.30 ($1.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.87.

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 0.28 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) by GBX 0.08 ($0.00). On average, research analysts forecast that IQE plc will post 400 EPS for the current year.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

