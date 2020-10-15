Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.10) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a £112.30 ($146.72) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.94) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £109.19 ($142.66).

JET stock opened at GBX 9,449.20 ($123.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,530.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,237.34. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,478.36 ($123.84).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

