Diploma (LON:DPLM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,228 ($29.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 40.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,001.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,829.57. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,310 ($30.18).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

