BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of BHP Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,833.08 ($23.95).

BHP stock opened at GBX 1,614.20 ($21.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,702.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,589.84. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.24).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

