FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC cut shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the transport operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 80 ($1.05).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded FirstGroup to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price (down from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 86.11 ($1.13).

LON FGP opened at GBX 45.52 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.53. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135.90 ($1.78).

In other news, insider David Martin bought 50,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,823.62).

FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

