Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L)’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) stock opened at GBX 1,310 ($17.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 864.98. Kainos Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 456.54 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,356 ($17.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

In related news, insider Paul Gannon sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.46), for a total value of £1,439,100 ($1,880,193.36).

About Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

