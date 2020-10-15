Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,116 ($27.65).

FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,085 ($27.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,437 ($31.84). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,195.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,931.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 51.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Timothy (Tim) Daniel Warrillow sold 171,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total value of £3,455,619.45 ($4,514,788.93).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

