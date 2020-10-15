Kore Potash’s (KP2) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.80. Kore Potash has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kore Potash Company Profile

Kore Potash plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Central Africa. Its primary asset is the Sintoukola Potash permit located in the Republic of Congo. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

