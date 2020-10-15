Kore Potash’s (KP2) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.80. Kore Potash has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Kore Potash Company Profile
