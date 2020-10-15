Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Randall & Quilter Investment stock opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.19, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market cap of $347.64 million and a P/E ratio of 7.63. Randall & Quilter Investment has a one year low of GBX 105.28 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 198 ($2.59).

In related news, insider Alan Quilter sold 250,000 shares of Randall & Quilter Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total value of £382,500 ($499,738.70). Also, insider Ken Randall sold 358,085 shares of Randall & Quilter Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total value of £544,289.20 ($711,117.32).

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

