CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after buying an additional 219,613 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

