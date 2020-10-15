CX Institutional Sells 130 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.2% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 601,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $148.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average is $141.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

