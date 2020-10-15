Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

BRO stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.