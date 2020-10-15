US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,475 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

US Foods stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -176.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $42.43.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

