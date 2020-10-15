CX Institutional Has $488,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 294,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

