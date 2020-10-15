Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $140.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

