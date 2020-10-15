CX Institutional Acquires 3,342 Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000.

Shares of IYLD stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

