NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

