CX Institutional Buys 1,179 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,893,000 after acquiring an additional 28,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,258,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,268,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,668,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 84,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,787,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42.

